Chargers HC Brandon Staley gave his thoughts on Gruden's emails

    October 13, 2021
    Chargers HC Brandon Staley Shares His Thoughts on Gruden’s Email Scandal

    Staley sends a nice message during a dark time.
    The sporting world was taken back earlier in the week emails surfaced from Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden using homophobic, transphobic, racist, and sexist comments in an email in 2011. It was a step back from all of the progress that has been made in the last few years.

    Many former/current coaches and athletes have weighed in on the emails. Gruden has since resigned from his position and is gone from the NFL.

    Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was asked about it on Wednesday.

    “I think that perspective, trust in this world are really, really difficult to achieve. And I think about all the people that were affected by those emails, whether you're a person of color, whether you're a person, a gender, your sexual orientation, the people that were affected by those emails, that's who I'm thinking about because it's a sacred mantle for someone to call you coach or someone to call you a leader. And trust is really, really hard to achieve in this world. It's really, really challenging to achieve. And especially with people with those groups that I just mentioned. People are really guarded, alright, and they're skeptical of people, because of emails like that. And I just think that kindness and lifting people up and respecting people you don't know, I just think that's such a big part of our thing here is listening to people and learning about people, because I think what you'll discover is that we have so much more in common than not. And I think that for someone like me it's just incumbent upon you to set the example every single day so that people that were talked about in those emails that they don't need to feel that way, they shouldn't feel that way. And it's hopefully all of us can learn from this, that it's about bringing people together for me, so that people can become, you know, the people that they dream about, and I think that for me leading this football team and being someone, hopefully we can be a light for those people in those emails. That not everybody's like that, that there's far more people that will love you than the opposite. And hopefully, this will be a chance for everybody to come together instead of go apart.”

