Chargers' Hunter Henry 'Fine' Playing 2020 on Franchise Tag

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Though the Los Angeles Chargers have more or less finalized their roster for the upcoming season, they still have some big decisions to make regarding certain players. One of those, tight end Hunter Henry, has until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal with the team or else play 2020 on the franchise tag. How that situation unfolds could well determine whether Henry stays in Los Angeles in future years or hits the open market next March.

Henry would like to sign a multiyear contract, but he doesn't have a problem betting on himself and playing out 2020 on the tag.

"I think it's fine," Henry said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "Obviously, I think I would like to get something done, just with the security of long term and just with the team and the franchise. It's another year of playing football, man. That's how I look at it."

After signing his franchise tag earlier this offseason, Henry has effectively secured his place on the roster for 2020. The Chargers' top brass has spoken glowingly of Henry since last season ended, but for whatever reason the two sides have yet to find middle ground on a long-term deal. Henry's injury history -- he missed virtually of 2018 with a torn ACL and suffered a tibia plateau fracture in 2019 that cost him four games -- likely has contributed to the stalemate.

Even so, Henry remains one of the most well-rounded tight ends in the league when healthy, one who holds considerable value within the Chargers offense. If the team cannot work out a deal with him, Henry will set himself up for a prove-it year and perhaps a major payday next offseason.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

