Chargers Place Franchise Tag on Hunter Henry

The Los Angeles Chargers will keep their top tight end from hitting the free-agent market. On Friday, the team applied the franchise tag to Hunter Henry, securing his services for the 2020 season.

The news comes as little surprise given Henry's value and importance to the Chargers. Despite missing four games last year with a foot injury, he caught five touchdowns and set career highs in receptions (55) and receiving yards (652). Henry also posted a catch rate of 72.4%, one of the highest marks of any starting tight end in the NFL.

While the franchise tag generally includes a significant cap hit for the team invoking it, the cost for a tight end will not put a serious dent in the Chargers' books. According to Over the Cap's projections, the tag carries just over $11 million for 2020. Only the franchise tag designated for special-teamers comes with a lower figure ($5.297 million).

Though the franchise tag keeps Henry from exploring the open market, it doesn't preclude him and the Chargers from reaching a long-term deal. The tight end's representatives can continue to discuss a multiyear contract with the team as the offseason progresses. Los Angeles has typically not negotiated extensions during the regular season.

The application of the franchise tag comes just a week after the Chargers signed do-everything running back Austin Ekeler to a four-year, $24.5 million deal. The return of Ekeler and Henry, along with play-making wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, should provide whomever starts behind center in Los Angeles a quality supporting cast. The team parted ways with longtime starting quarterback Philip Rivers earlier in the offseason.

