ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers' Hunter Henry on Franchise Tag: 'Just Not Me' to Hold Out

Jason B. Hirschhorn

LOS ANGELES -- Fifth-year tight end Hunter Henry secured his place with the Los Angeles Chargers for 2020 when he signed his franchise tag earlier this offseason. However, he hopes that he can remain with the organization past the upcoming season.

"It's definitely a blessing to get the franchise tag," Henry said Wednesday on a conference call with reporters. "It only being one year, definitely we're going to try to extend something and get something for a longer term. Definitely would like to do something in that aspect."

Henry did not have to sign his franchise tag as early as he did. Instead, the veteran tight end could have waited until the July 15 extension deadline for tagged players to try to force the Chargers' hand. Doing so would have prevented him from taking part in the virtual offseason, but Henry didn't care to take that approach.

"I was just ready to sign it," Henry said. "Just with everything going on with this, and just myself, like I just wasn't a guy that wanted to hold out and kind of do all that. I wasn't going to do that. That's just not me. Some guys can do it. It's just not me."

Former teammate Melvin Gordon staged a contract holdout last year hoping to secure a long-term deal with the franchise. The move backfired, with Gordon missing the first month of the regular season and never landing a new contract. Henry held more leverage than Gordon -- the team could not have fined the tight end absent a signed contract -- but he chose not to exercise it.

"I just went ahead and signed it," Henry continued. "I'm excited for this team and I'm excited for going into this new stadium with new jerseys, new look, everything. So, hopefully we can work something out. We're definitely going back and forth. I think all this pandemic stuff has kind of put a lot of that on hold for a while with them going into the draft. So, hopefully we can pick it back up and see where we go from there."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 How to Watch and Open Thread

Log in and join the discussion as for the 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 open thread.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

SI Draft Tracker

Chargers HC Plans for QB Competition, Calls Tyrod Taylor 'Underrated'

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn commits to a quarterback competition in training camp but says that "underrated" Tyrod Taylor has the inside track.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Anthony Lynn: 'Nothing Not to Like About' Justin Herbert

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn doesn't buy into the negative narratives that surrounded quarterback Justin Herbert during the draft process,

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers GM Would Have Taken Tua Tagovailoa if Justin Herbert was Gone

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco says he would have taken Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft had Justin Herbert come off the board before his pick.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Add WR Jaylen Waddle

The Chargers add another receiver … in a 2021 NFL mock draft.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Assign Uniform Numbers to Rookies, Adderley Changes to No. 24

The Chargers assigned uniform numbers to their draft picks while returning defensive back Nasir Adderley changed his number to No. 24.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers QB: Tyrod Taylor Favored Over Justin Herbert to Start Week 1

Veteran Tyrod Taylor currently stands as the odds-on favorite to start at quarterback for the Chargers in Week 1.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Comfortable with Current Depth Along Offensive Line

The Chargers didn't draft an offensive lineman during the 2020 NFL Draft, but GM Tom Telesco feels comfortable with the group he currently has.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers 2020 NFL Draft How to Watch and Open Thread

Log in and join the discussion as for the 2020 NFL draft open thread.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

SI Draft Tracker

Chargers Draft Superlatives: Which Picks Offer Best Value, Biggest Risk?

Which of the Chargers' 2020 draft picks offers the best value, biggest risk, and sleeper potential?

Jason B. Hirschhorn