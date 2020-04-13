ChargerReport
Chargers' Hunter Henry Signing Franchise Tag, Locking Him in for 2020

Jason B. Hirschhorn

LOS ANGELES -- Though the Los Angeles Chargers have not struck a long-term deal with Hunter Henry, they will enjoy the franchise-tagged tight end's services this upcoming season. Henry will sign his tag Monday and lock in his spot on the roster, a source confirmed to Sports Illustrated.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

Once Henry signs the tag, he will officially carry a cap hit of approximately $10.6 million. He will account for the fourth highest figure on the Chargers' books in 2020 barring an unexpected roster move by the club. Los Angeles still has until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with Henry, though it remains unclear whether the two sides will continue to negotiate after he puts pen to paper on his one-year qualifying offer.

The Chargers applied the franchise tag to Henry last month just a few days before the start of free agency. While Henry could still technically negotiate with other suitors, any team interested in signing him would have to relinquish multiple first-round draft picks. The hefty compensation package essentially removed Henry from the open market so long as Los Angeles kept the tag on him.

The Chargers now have four total tight ends currently on the roster: Henry, Virgil Green, Andrew Vollert, and Stephen Anderson. Lance Kendricks and Sean Culkin, both of whom played snaps from scrimmage for the team last season, remain unsigned. Los Angeles can also bolster their depth though the draft which kicks off on April 23.

Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member.

