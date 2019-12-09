Chargers LB Thomas Davis Provided Brains Behind Hunter Henry's 30-Yard Touchdown

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Of the Los Angeles Chargers' multiple long touchdowns during Sunday's 45-10 win in Florida, perhaps none looked as easy as Hunter Henry's 30-yard touchdown catch and run. That score extended the Chargers' lead to 21-3, effectively putting the game out of reach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

To set up the play, the Chargers motioned extra offensive lineman Ryan Groy across the formation, placing him alongside Henry on the right. After the snap, quarterback Philip Rivers faked the handoff then booted to his right. Meanwhile, Henry feigned a block and proceeded to run up the seam completely unaccompanied, creating an easy throw for Rivers. Henry collected the pass and drove forward, trucking a few defenders at the goal line as he scored.

The call worked exactly as the Chargers offense had envisioned. But according to Henry, the spark for the play came not from one of the team's myriad coaches or offensive players, but rather veteran linebacker Thomas Davis.

"Well designed play, man," Henry says. "A lot of props to Thomas Davis, actually. We talked about that play. We had a different way of kind of set up last week. He was like they're going to know it's that play. So, we kind of had to disguise it, motion the big lineman, Big Groy, across the formation trying to disguise it a little bit more. So, I got to give a shout out to Thomas on helping us out with that design."

Though Davis might initially seem like an unlikely contributor to the Chargers' offensive game plan, he has seen enough football in his 15 years as an NFL defender to provide such insight. Other teammates have benefitted from Davis' wisdom as well. "Thomas just sees things I might not see as a young player," Drue Tranquill says of his fellow linebacker.

Henry, who will soon complete just his fourth season in the league, also appreciates the nuance Davis provides to the team.

"He's been around for so long that he can pick up on things, especially he picks up on tendencies," Henry says. "He helps all of us out. I think everybody, if you see something like if we raise up or we do something different on a pass, on a run. He's always able to pay attention to those little tendencies to help you out."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH