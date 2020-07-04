ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Chargers' Hunter Henry No. 1 Among Tight Ends in Passing Metric

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Hunter Henry has lost significant time to injury during the first four years of his NFL career. A torn ACL cost Henry the entire 2018 regular season while a tibia plateau fracture in his left knee sidelined him for a quarter of the 2019 campaign. Those concerns likely contributed to the Los Angeles Chargers' heretofore unwillingness to sign the 25-year-old tight end to a long-term contract extension.

But those issues would not ultimately matter all that much if Henry didn't perform at a high level when on the field, something he has demonstrated throughout his career. According to Pro Football Focus, Henry boasts a 132.3 passer rating when targeted since entering the league in 2016, the highest such figure for any tight end over that span. That puts Henry ahead of future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski (119.1) and All-Pro Travis Kelce (118.9).

As a metric, passer rating doesn't provide as complete a picture as other figures. However, over a sizable sample, it does provide a snapshot of how a passing game operates and can provide some useful clarity regarding quarterback-receiver tandems. The passer rating signal-callers post when targeting Henry highlights the latter's reliability as a pass catcher when healthy, something former Chargers QB Philip Rivers often praised in recent years.

And it bears mentioning that Henry does more for the Chargers offense than run routes and catch passes. His in-line blocking makes a material impact on the ground game and allows for the regular use of play-action, something Los Angeles will feature more in 2020. Whether Henry can stay healthy for a full season -- something he has yet to do in his career -- will affect numerous aspects of the game plan.

Certainly, the Chargers need Henry to break his string of bad injury luck during the upcoming season. If he can, a hefty contract awaits him, whether in Los Angeles or somewhere else.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFLPA Against Playing Preseason Games Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

The NFLPA will recommend against playing any preseason games this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

SoFi Stadium Nearly Complete, Giant 4K Video Board Installed

The construction of SoFi Stadium reached another milestone after workers fully raised its 4K end-to-end video board to the rafters.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Dr. Fauci: NFL's Outlook in a 'State of Flux' Due to COVID-19 Surge

The leading epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, doesn't feel comfortable setting expectations for sports later this year due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Opts Against 2020 Supplemental Draft Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Amid COVID-19 concerns, the NFL will not hold a supplemental draft in 2020.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL to Reduce Preseason, Chargers to Host Rams for SoFi Stadium Debut

The NFL plans to cut the first and last week from the preseason schedule, making the Chargers' exhibition matchup with the Rams as their first action of 2020.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

How Keenan Allen Helped the Chiefs Win Super Bowl LIV

Sammy Watkins credited Davante Adams for helping him beat Richard Sherman in Super Bowl LIV, but the credit should go to the Chargers wideout Keenan Allen.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFLPA Requires Agents to Educate Clients on COVID-19 Risks

The NFLPA issued a directive to agents to educate their clients on the risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Great LaDainian Tomlinson Lists Junior Seau as Top Teammate

Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson ranked Junior Seau as his favorite teammate of all-time.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Chargers DC Bill Arnsparger Named 2020 Dr. Z Award Winner

Bill Arnsparger, the Chargers' defensive coordinator during Super Bowl XXIX, won the PFWA's Dr. Z Award for 2020. He shares the honor with Romeo Crennel.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Cam Newton to Sign with Patriots After Chargers, Rest of NFL Passes

The Patriots came to terms on a one-year deal with free-agent QB Cam Newton after the Chargers and the rest of the NFL decided to pass on the former MVP.

Jason B. Hirschhorn