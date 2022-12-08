Skip to main content

Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 Injury Report: Thursday

The Chargers released their second injury report of the week.

COSTA MESA – After yesterday’s walkthrough, the Chargers held their first practice of the week on Thursday in which four players were held out as a result of injury.

Safety Derwin James (groin) was listed on the injury report as a non-participant for the second consecutive day.

On Wednesday, when asked if James' injury is concerning, Chargers coach Brandon Staley said “we’ll see. He’s going to be day-to-day.”

Among other notables, wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) and center Corey Linsley (concussion) were upgraded to full participants.

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

  • CB Bryce Callahan (groin)
  • S Derwin James (quad)
  • T Trey Pipkins (knee)
  • DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee)

Limited:

  • C/G Will Clapp (shoulder)

Full:

  • WR DeAndre Carter (quad)
  • CB Michael Davis (knee)
  • G Zion Johnson (shoulder)
  • C Corey Linsley (concussion)
  • LB Kenneth Murray (hamstring)
  • OL Jamaree Salyer (knee)
  • WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Dolphins injury report

Injury report will be updated following its release.

