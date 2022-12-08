Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 Injury Report: Thursday

COSTA MESA – After yesterday’s walkthrough, the Chargers held their first practice of the week on Thursday in which four players were held out as a result of injury.

Safety Derwin James (groin) was listed on the injury report as a non-participant for the second consecutive day.

On Wednesday, when asked if James' injury is concerning, Chargers coach Brandon Staley said “we’ll see. He’s going to be day-to-day.”

Among other notables, wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) and center Corey Linsley (concussion) were upgraded to full participants.

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

CB Bryce Callahan (groin)

S Derwin James (quad)

T Trey Pipkins (knee)

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee)

Limited:

C/G Will Clapp (shoulder)

Full:

WR DeAndre Carter (quad)

CB Michael Davis (knee)

G Zion Johnson (shoulder)

C Corey Linsley (concussion)

LB Kenneth Murray (hamstring)

OL Jamaree Salyer (knee)

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Dolphins injury report

Injury report will be updated following its release.

