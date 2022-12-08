Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 Injury Report: Thursday
COSTA MESA – After yesterday’s walkthrough, the Chargers held their first practice of the week on Thursday in which four players were held out as a result of injury.
Safety Derwin James (groin) was listed on the injury report as a non-participant for the second consecutive day.
On Wednesday, when asked if James' injury is concerning, Chargers coach Brandon Staley said “we’ll see. He’s going to be day-to-day.”
Among other notables, wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) and center Corey Linsley (concussion) were upgraded to full participants.
Chargers injury report
Did not participate:
- CB Bryce Callahan (groin)
- S Derwin James (quad)
- T Trey Pipkins (knee)
- DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee)
Limited:
- C/G Will Clapp (shoulder)
Full:
- WR DeAndre Carter (quad)
- CB Michael Davis (knee)
- G Zion Johnson (shoulder)
- C Corey Linsley (concussion)
- LB Kenneth Murray (hamstring)
- OL Jamaree Salyer (knee)
- WR Mike Williams (ankle)
Dolphins injury report
Injury report will be updated following its release.
