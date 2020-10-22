Chargers Injury Roundup After the Bye Week

The Chargers went into the bye week with a lot of ailing players. They have some players on the IR who are due to comeback. So exactly how are they doing after the bye?

Defensive end Melvin Ingram and defensive tackle Justin Jones have been returned from IR, so they have 21 days to be activated to the main roster. Both were on the practice field on Wednesday during the portion open to the media.

“Hope to get Melvin back,” said head coach Anthony Lynn. “Hope you get JJ back, but that's all I'm really counting on. After that, you know, guys are still healing. They're still getting better.”

If Ingram and Jones are activated for Sunday’s game Lynn said they would both be on a snap count.

The biggest question mark heading into the bye week and now after it, is the health of right guard Trai Turner and right tackle Bryan Bulaga. Did they heal up?

“They're getting better, but they're not ready,” said Lynn.

Bulaga was limited in practice on Wednesday with the back injury while Turner didn’t practice because of the groin.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen was injured in the week five Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints. He scored a touchdown pass in the first quarter and did not return.

“Keenan will work his way back today (Wednesday),” explained Lynn. “He won’t be at 100%, but he will get some reps in practice.”

Some of the longer-term players are running back Austin Ekeler and linebacker Drue Tranquill.

Ekeler suffered a hamstring injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about three weeks ago.

“Later than sooner,” said Lynn. “He had a very serious injury there with his hamstring. And we want to make sure that he's right when he comes back.”

That means Ekeler could be out for a lot more time. He has posted videos on Instagram of him working out, but obviously he isn’t near a return.

Tranquill suffered an ugly ankle injury during the first game of the season.

“People healed at different times,” said Lynn. “If Drue came back it would be late.”

If the Chargers do get Ingram and Jones back this Sunday even at limited snaps it would be a huge addition to a defense that has been struggling in the second half of games.