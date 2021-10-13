Chargers LB Drue Tranquill and RT Bryan Bulaga Injury Update

Bulaga has been out for a while but Tranquill's injury is recent.

The Chargers have had a couple of injuries so far this season. It isn't like in years past where they would have numerous injuries by this point.

During Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, seconds before the game ended linebacker Drue Tranquill got injured tackling running back Kareem Hunt. He wouldn't return in the game, and head coach Brandon Staley didn't have an update at the time.

On Wednesday, he had a little more information.

"We're still receiving information about Drue," Staley said. "We had initial scans with our doctors and our trainers and just seeking another second opinion. We don't think it's going to be anything long-term IR wise. But we are going to make those determinations here in the next few days."

Staley did say that Tranquill has a pec injury.

Tranquill has started the last two games for the Chargers with fellow linebacker Kenneth Murray on IR with an ankle injury. In those games, Tranquill has 16 tackles and one tackle for loss.

It would be a significant loss if he can't go on Sunday, especially with the Chargers facing Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Bulaga Update

The Chargers placed right tackle Bryan Bulaga on IR during week two of the NFL season. He has been eligible to come back, but the Chargers announced on Wednesday that he had surgery on his core muscle.

He will remain on IR, and they don't know when he will come back, but Staley did say the team expects him to come back at some point.

"That's our anticipation in terms of the timeline that we've been given by the surgeon in Philadelphia," Staley said. "So, that timeline is yet to be expressed fully. But that is our anticipation."

Bulaga was only able to play in the first half of the week one game against the Washington Football Team. He went out with a back injury that placed him on IR.

Staley said the core muscle injury was something he had during training camp.

"Tried to take care of the back first, and then the core muscle injury didn't respond as well as we had hoped in that timeframe," Staley said. "So, we wanted to take care of the core muscle injury, so he had the chance to come back this season."

Bulaga was signed in 2020 but only played in 38-percent of the snaps. This season he only has half of a game. Storm Norton has since taken his place and had a decent showing.

Nuts N' Bolts

Chargers practice report. Did not practice: WR Mike Williams (knee), LB Drue Tranquill (chest). Limited: S Nasir Adderley (hip), RB Justin Jackson (groin).