2020 NFL Draft: Chargers Must Consider Isaiah Simmons at No. 6 Overall

INDIANAPOLIS -- If the Los Angeles Chargers believe they can land a franchise quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the team will most likely go in that direction. However, despite the need to secure a successor to Philip Rivers, the front office might have no better option than to select star defensive prospect Isaiah Simmons.

Simmons, who played safety and linebacker during his four years at Clemson, offers one of the more unique combinations of skill and athleticism of any prospect in the incoming rookie class. In just his final season, he racked up 16.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks, numbers commensurate with some of the top pass rushers in college football. However, Simmons mainly played as an overhang defender, dropping into coverage and cleaning up the middle of the field. He finished 2019 with a team-high 104 tackles and three interceptions.

Such production at one of the biggest college programs would put any prospect on the NFL's radar, but Simmons' best play might lay ahead of him. That point became clear when he produced one of the most overall impressive workouts at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. At 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, Simmons blazed through the 40-yard dash in an eye-popping 4.39 seconds with a 1.51 10-yard split. For context, those figures fall right in line with the combine workouts of Jerry Jeudy, a sure-fire first-round wide receiver in the same rookie class. The run so thoroughly outperformed expectations for a player of his size that Simmons felt no need to try a second attempt.

But Simmons didn't just deliver in the combine's marquee drill. He also posted a 39-inch vertical leap and 11-foot broad jump, each among the top marks of any defensive prospect in Indianapolis this week. With such an impressive profile, Simmons has earned praise from talent evaluators and peers alike. Chargers defensive back Derwin James -- one of the few players to emerge from college in recent years with a comparable combination of skill, production, and overall athleticism -- praised Simmons after watching his combine workouts.

Simmons' unique talent possesses a difficult yet good problem for the Chargers. While they have bigger needs elsewhere on the roster, the possibility of adding a do-everything defender like Simmons to a unit that already features James could prove too enticing. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has shown a penchant for deploying versatile players in a variety of ways to create problems for opposing offenses, and moving Simmons and James all over the chessboard could provide Los Angeles an edge few in the league could match.

"I think it's really beneficial for me," Simmons said of his position-fluid background. "I know years ago it wasn't good to be a position-less guy. But now it's become a benefit for me just because of all the versatility I'll be able to do -- play linebacker, play safety, whatever it is, I feel like it just helps me out."

The Chargers don't expect to hold such an early draft pick again in the near future, making this draft a rare opportunity for the franchise. Certainly, few would criticize the front office for investing that selection in a quarterback, a franchise offensive lineman, or in another position where need and value meet.

Still, players with Simmons' traits come along rarely and the chance to take one rarer still. The Chargers have to seriously consider taking their shot with the Clemson defender come April.

