Isaiah Simmons Has 'Most Upside' of Top Defensive Prospects

Jason B. Hirschhorn

While many expect the Los Angeles Chargers to spent their first-round pick on one of the top quarterback prospects, the possibility remains that they could instead go after another position. The signal-caller they prefer might come off the board prior to their selection, No. 6 overall, or general manager Tom Telesco might simply rate a non-QB higher.

One of the options on the table for any team picking in the Chargers' range is Isaiah Simmons, the do-everything defender out of Clemson. Simmons flew up the draft board following a stellar redshirt junior season that saw him transition to a primarily linebacker role and an all-time great showing at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. For any club in need of a versatile overhang defender, Simmons has plenty to offer.

And those from the scouting world share that view. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, a former scout with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Philadelphia Eagles, sees Simmons as a player capable of becoming one of the most dominant prospects in the 2020 rookie class.

"The most upside I would say is Simmons because of all the different things he can do," Jeremiah said on a pre-draft conference call with media. "He's a special athlete and gives you so much flexibility as a defensive coordinator"

Though the NFL draft generates hyperbole such as the term "special athlete," the description certainly fits Simmons. At nearly 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, leapt 39 inches in the vertical jump, and traveled 11 feet in the broad. His composite score put him in the 98th percentile by pSPARQ, according to Three Sigma Athlete. By any objective measure, Simmons stands out from peers ranked similarly high such as Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah and Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

"That's why when I'm stacking those guys how I've graded them, I have it Isaiah Simmons, Okudah, and then Brown in my next list that I think is coming out here pretty soon," Jeremiah said. "I think Simmons has the most upside, but there's a little bit of risk there because he does so many different things, you've got to hope you can get him to be comfortable before you start really expanding his role."

For the Chargers, Simmons wouldn't have to perform every task as a rookie. The team has plenty of pass rushers up front as well as a deep and talented secondary. Simmons could work primarily as an off-ball linebacker while incrementally add responsibilities as the coaching staff deems him ready for an expanded role.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

