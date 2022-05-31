Skip to main content

Chargers RB Isaiah Spiller Named Surprise Rookie Gem for 2022 Season

Isaiah Spiller has been tabbed as a surprise rookie gem for the 2022 season.

In an attempt to find Austin Ekeler a complimentary running back to join him in the Chargers' backfield, the team selected Isaiah Spiller in the fourth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Spiller showcased his do-it-all ability at Texas A&M, registering over 1,200 all-purpose yards in each of his last two seasons. While Spiller is sufficient in running in between the tackles and coming out of the backfield as a pass-catcher, he was forced to wait until Day 3 of the draft to hear his name called when the Chargers selected him.

Despite the status of his draft slot, Spiller has high expectations for what will presumably be on his plate during his rookie campaign. In fact, Bleacher Report has named Spiller as a rookie gem who's likely to surprise in 2022.

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (RB29) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bleacher Report stated the following about the Chargers' newcomer:

"After the Los Angeles Chargers added defensive stars Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson, the team continued to bolster its depth throughout free agency and the draft. One of those players was fourth-rounder Isaiah Spiller. The impressive Texas A&M running back should immediately challenge for snaps behind Austin Ekeler. 

Adding depth behind Ekeler was crucial. Not only has the 27-year-old never started for a full season, but the backup tandem of Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree III failed to produce at an efficient level last year. Kelley averaged just 3.1 yards per carry on 33 touches, and Rountree was worse with 2.4 yards on 36 carries.

Spiller will push one of the backups off the roster. He showed excellent hands as a receiver and is an efficient runner between the tackles. If Ekeler goes down, watch for Spiller to take a rare opportunity for a rookie to produce on a championship-level team."

Spiller has yet to sign his rookie contract, but has been on the field participating in drills across the Chargers' two-day rookie minicamp and OTA practices.

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“I feel like I can do it all," Spiller said after his first practice of rookie minicamp when describing his skill set. "I can run inside and outside, between the tackles. I can make you miss, run you over. I feel like I really can do anything, and I’m ready to show that.”

Spiller said he has intensions of coming in and showing how versatile he can truly be to the Chargers offense. In college, Spiller caught 74 passes – a steady dose of receptions that shows he can offer support in the receiving game when called upon.

“It’s been pretty good. Just showing my versatility as a player," Spiller said at rookie minicamp. "The more versatile you are, the more valuable you are, as a player. Just trying to keep that. Just trying to be a complete player, that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

