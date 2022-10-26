Skip to main content

Chargers Place CB J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve, Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu

The Chargers have announced two roster moves.

The Chargers placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on injured reserve and signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, the team announced Wednesday.

Jackson ruptured his patella tendon in the first half of last Sunday's game against the Seahawks and will miss the remainder of the season.

After signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the team last March as a free agent, Jackson appeared in five games, making 15 tackles and two pass breakups.

In a corresponding move to Jackson being placed on injured reserve, they've signed Attaochu to join their pass rusher group.

Second-year player Chris Rumph, who's filled in opposite of Khalil Mack in wake of Joey Bosa's absence following a groin injury, suffered an MCL sprain and will miss a matter of weeks.

Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Bye Week Mailbag: Taking Pulse of the Team, Trade Deadline Inches Closer and More

Chargers Bye Week Mailbag: Taking Pulse of the Team, Trade Deadline Inches Closer and More

Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley watches game action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

As NFL Trade Deadline Looms, Chargers Have Options to Consider

As NFL Trade Deadline Looms, Chargers Have Options to Consider

Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) grimaces in pain as the medical team tries to life him off the ground after he was injured defending Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) on a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Crippling Injuries Continue: CB J.C. Jackson Out For Season, WR Mike Williams to Miss Weeks

Chargers Crippling Injuries Continue: CB J.C. Jackson Out For Season, WR Mike Williams to Miss Weeks

Attaochu returns to the Chargers after being drafted by the organization in the second-round of the 2014 NFL Draft. After four years with the Chargers, Attaochu has made stops with the Jets, Broncos, Bears and Ravens.

In 80 games played across his nine-year career, Attaochu has registered 148 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, 43 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles.

The Chargers are currently in the middle of their bye week, and will return to action in Week 9 when they travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

