Chargers Place CB J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve, Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu

The Chargers placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on injured reserve and signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, the team announced Wednesday.

Jackson ruptured his patella tendon in the first half of last Sunday's game against the Seahawks and will miss the remainder of the season.

After signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the team last March as a free agent, Jackson appeared in five games, making 15 tackles and two pass breakups.

In a corresponding move to Jackson being placed on injured reserve, they've signed Attaochu to join their pass rusher group.

Second-year player Chris Rumph, who's filled in opposite of Khalil Mack in wake of Joey Bosa's absence following a groin injury, suffered an MCL sprain and will miss a matter of weeks.

Attaochu returns to the Chargers after being drafted by the organization in the second-round of the 2014 NFL Draft. After four years with the Chargers, Attaochu has made stops with the Jets, Broncos, Bears and Ravens.

In 80 games played across his nine-year career, Attaochu has registered 148 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, 43 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles.

The Chargers are currently in the middle of their bye week, and will return to action in Week 9 when they travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report: