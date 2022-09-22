Skip to main content

Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 Injury Report: Thursday

The Chargers have six players listed on Thursday's Week 3 injury report.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers have a handful of players documented on this week's injury report leading into their contest this Sunday against the Jaguars.

Justin Herbert went through his typical throwing routine on Thursday after sitting out of throwing yesterday.

Keenan Allen, who missed last week's game due to a hamstring injury, has practiced for the second consecutive day, but has remained a limited participant. Trey Pipkins and Donald Parham Jr. also participated in limited fashion Thursday.

As for J.C. Jackson and Corey Linsley, they've each missed practice for the second time this week.

Chargers Injury Report

Did Not Practice

  • CB J.C. Jackson (ankle), C Corey Linsley (knee)
Limited

  • QB Justin Herbert (ribs), WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), RT Trey Pipkins (ankle), TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)

Jaguars Injury Report

No injuries to report.

