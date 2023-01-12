Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Injury Report: Thursday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their final practice of the week in preparation for Saturday's Wild Card Round matchup against the Jaguars.
Wide receiver Mike Williams (back) is the only Chargers player to receive a game designation in which he's listed as questionable.
Williams will travel with the team to Jacksonville and workout during pregame before determining whether or not he will be active. Williams didn’t practice at all this week.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars have five players listed as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), wide receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder), wide receiver Kendric Pryor (shoulder), offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen) and long-snapper Ross Matiscik (back).
Chargers injury report
Did not participate:
- WR Mike Williams (back)
Full:
- OLB Joey Bosa (groin)
- CB Bryce Callahan (groin)
- FB Zander Horvath (ankle)
- S Raheem Layne (thumb)
- LB Kenneth Murray (neck)
- LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (biceps)
- T Trey Pipkins (knee)
Game status:
QUESTIONABLE: WR Mike Williams
Jaguars injury report
Limited:
- WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder)
- QB Trevor Lawrence (toe)
- LS Ross Matiscik (back)
- WR Kendric Pryor (shoulder)
- OL Brandon Scherff (abdomen)
Full:
- K Riley Patterson (knee)
Game status:
QUESTIONABLE: WR Jamal Agnew, QB Trevor Lawrence, LS Ross Matiscik, WR Kendric Pryor, OL Brandon Scherff
