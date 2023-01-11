Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Injury Report: Tuesday

The Chargers and Jaguars have released the first injury report of the week.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers began this week with a walk-through on Tuesday, something they've done late in the season to monitor load management. Therefore, the injury report is an estimation on behalf of the team.

Wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) was the team's only player listed on the injury report who wasn't a full participant. Williams, instead, was labeled a non-participant.

“Mike is going through treatment right now," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday. "We’re having a walk-through, so we’ll give you guys the injury report, but he is going to be doing treatment today. He is going to be day-to-day as the rest of the week goes on."

Edge rusher Joey Bosa (groin) was listed as a full participant. However, he was not on the injury report last week.

“Kind of like Justin [Herbert] last week — how you list a guy on the report, but they’re full [participation]. That’s just the nature of it," Staley said of Bosa's status.

The Jaguars had five players on the injury report, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), who was limited.

Chargers injury report

DNP:

WR Mike Williams (back)

Full:

OLB Joey Bosa (groin)

CB Bryce Callahan (groin)

FB Zander Horvath (ankle)

LB Kenneth Murray (neck)

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (biceps)

T Trey Pipkins (knee)

Jaguars injury report

DNP:

LS Ross Matiscik (LS)

K Riley Patterson (knee)

Limited:

WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder)

QB Trevor Lawrence (toe)

G Brandon Scherff (abdomen)

