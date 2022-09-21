Skip to main content

Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 Injury Report: Wednesday

The Chargers have six players listed on Wednesday's Week 3 injury report.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers enter Week 3 having received extra time off following their Thursday night game last week. However, they still have a handful of notable injuries to maneuver through this week as they'll host the Jaguars on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday before practice that quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Keenan Allen, tight end Donald Parham Jr., right tackle Trey Pipkins and center Corey Linsley are all considered day-to-day.

Herbert did not did not throw a pass during the individual portion of practice, though he did partake in some handoffs.

After playing 100% of the snaps in his Chargers debut six days ago, cornerback J.C. Jackson did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

“He’s good, just sore," Staley said of Jackson. "His first action in a while, just getting that game wind and the residual soreness afterward."

Chargers Injury Report

Did Not Practice

  • CB J.C. Jackson (ankle), C Corey Linsley (knee)
Limited

  • QB Justin Herbert (ribs), WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), RT Trey Pipkins (ankle), TE Donald Parham (hamstring)

Jaguars Injury Report

No injuries to report.

