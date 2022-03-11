Report: Chargers Tendering ERFA WR Jalen Guyton

The Chargers have tendered wide receiver Jalen Guyton, one of the team's exclusive rights free agents, according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

When teams offer a player an ERFA tender, they're receiving a one-year deal, usually on a minimum salary. The player must sign the tender or are forced to sit out for the season. They don't have the option to decline the tender or negotiate with other teams.

All things considered, you can expect Guyton incorporated into the Chargers' offense this season to some extent.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton (15) celebrates after a touchdown reception against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The decision to tender Guyton presumably stems from the idea in which the Chargers need speedsters who can dart downfield and Guyton provides that dimension. With Mike Williams and Keenan Allen leading the wide receiver room at the top, Guyton figures to carve out a role in putting his streaking speed to the test.

Guyton finished last season with 31 receptions, 448 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 14.5 yards per catch, flashing the ability to stretch the field.

Guyton becomes the second player the Chargers have given a contract tender to for the 2022 season. Tight end Donald Parham was also tendered.

Despite re-signing Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract extension on Tuesday, paired with the team tendering Guyton and Parham, Los Angeles still figures to be in the mix for another speed receiver to round out their pass-catching group.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.