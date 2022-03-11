Skip to main content
Player(s)
Jalen Guyton
Team(s)
Los Angeles Chargers

Report: Chargers Tendering ERFA WR Jalen Guyton

Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton receives contract tender for the 2022 season.

The Chargers have tendered wide receiver Jalen Guyton, one of the team's exclusive rights free agents, according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

When teams offer a player an ERFA tender, they're receiving a one-year deal, usually on a minimum salary. The player must sign the tender or are forced to sit out for the season. They don't have the option to decline the tender or negotiate with other teams.

All things considered, you can expect Guyton incorporated into the Chargers' offense this season to some extent.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton (15) celebrates after a touchdown reception against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The decision to tender Guyton presumably stems from the idea in which the Chargers need speedsters who can dart downfield and Guyton provides that dimension. With Mike Williams and Keenan Allen leading the wide receiver room at the top, Guyton figures to carve out a role in putting his streaking speed to the test.

Guyton finished last season with 31 receptions, 448 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 14.5 yards per catch, flashing the ability to stretch the field.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Guyton becomes the second player the Chargers have given a contract tender to for the 2022 season. Tight end Donald Parham was also tendered.

Despite re-signing Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract extension on Tuesday, paired with the team tendering Guyton and Parham, Los Angeles still figures to be in the mix for another speed receiver to round out their pass-catching group.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89) stands on the field during warmups prior to the Chargers' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chargers Tendering ERFA TE Donald Parham

By Nicholas Cothrel49 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

With Justin Herbert on a Rookie Contract, the Chargers Still Have Plenty of Cap Space Following Khalil Mack Trade

By Nicholas Cothrel3 hours ago
Nov 24, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) looks on from the bench in the first quarter against the New York Giants at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Brandon Staley and Khalil Mack Relationship Runs Deep, Dating Back to Their Days in Chicago

By Nicholas Cothrel6 hours ago
Sep 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) practices before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Acquire Khalil Mack in Blockbuster Trade With Bears

By Nicholas Cothrel22 hours ago
Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during AFC practice for the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Who is the 'Dream' Free Agent for the Chargers?

By Connor O'BrienMar 10, 2022
Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) talks to wide receiver Mike Williams (81) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Influence of Playing With Justin Herbert 'Was Huge' in Mike Williams' Decision to Re-Sign With Chargers

By Nicholas CothrelMar 9, 2022
Dec 17, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Brandon Williams (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

5 Cost-Effective Free Agents the Chargers Should Target

By MJ HurleyMar 9, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

What the Mike Williams Contract Extension Could Mean for How the Chargers Attack the Offseason

By Nicholas CothrelMar 9, 2022