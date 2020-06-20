ChargerReport
Chargers Not Listed Jamal Adams' Preferred Trade Destinations

Jason B. Hirschhorn

True field-tilting talents on rookie deals rarely hit the trade market in the NFL. However, one of the league's top young defenders might switch teams in the coming weeks. New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams formally requested a trade this week. Though Adams provided the Jets with eight total teams as preferred destinations, he did not include the Los Angeles Chargers.

While the Chargers have not typically pursued big-name players on the trade market, players like Adams warrant consideration whenever they become available. Adams possesses the skill set and versatility to star in most defenses and, if paired with a talent like Derwin James, could give Los Angeles the rare ability to slow down the league's top offenses.

At the same time, the Jets will demand a trade package that includes multiple premium draft picks and perhaps more. Though Adams could make a considerable impact in the Chargers defense, the team's existing talent in the secondary makes him a luxury rather than a necessity.

Regardless, while Adams' willingness to sign an extension with a new team provides the safety with some leverage, the two years left on his rookie deal provide the Jets with options. They could realistically send Adams to a club not included on his list of preferred destinations given the remaining runway or decide to hold onto the safety and determine his future at a later date.

Though a deal might not transpire, oddsmakers have released figures for each of the eight teams included in Adams' trade request. Check out the full list from BetOnline below as well as the odds the Jets trade Adams prior to Week 1.

Jamal Adams' team Week 1 of the 2020 regular season:

Baltimore Ravens - 5/2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 11/4
Dallas Cowboys - 4/1
Philadelphia Eagles - 5/1
Seattle Seahawks - 5/1
Houston Texans - 7/1
Kansas City Chiefs - 8/1
San Francisco 49ers - 10/1

Will Jamal Adams be traded by the Jets before Week 1?

Yes - 7/2 (+350)
No - 1/6 (-600)

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

