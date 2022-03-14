Los Angeles Chargers Free Agent News Tracker

The NFL's legal tampering window has opened, meaning teams can negotiate with free agent players and their agencies in an effort to reach a contract.

The Chargers are set to see change this offseason, specifically on defense. They have several notable players that have hit the open market, including edge-rusher Uchenna Nwosu and linebacker Kyzir White to name a few. Meanwhile, ahead of the start of the new league year, the Chargers re-signed wide receiver Mike Wiliams and traded for star pass-rusher Khalil Mack from the Bears.

Below will be a tracker of all the latest news and reports that pertain to the Chargers as free agency gets underway.

Chargers free agency reports and news tracker

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Monday, March 14

Signing: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers are signing cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract, including $40 million guaranteed.

This tracker will be updated over the course of free agency.