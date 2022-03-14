Chargers Sign Free Agent CB J.C. Jackson, Continue Their All-In Approach

The Chargers already showed a glimpse of their aggressive offseason approach last week, re-signing wide receiver Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million extension and traded for star pass-rusher Khalil Mack.

But they’re far from done. The Chargers are back into the thick on things yet again, landing the biggest fish on the free agent market.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers are signing cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract, including $40 million guaranteed.

Michael Carter of the Jets is tackled by J.C. Jackson of the Patriots in the first half as the New England Patriots played the NY Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on September 19, 2021. The New England Patriots Came To Play The Ny Jets At Metlife Stadium In East Rutherford Nj On September 19 2021

Over the course of the last two seasons, Jackson has proved to be among the best cover cornerbacks in football. He's recorded consecutive seasons of eight-plus interceptions while tallying a league-leading 23 pass breakups last year.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said two weeks ago at the NFL Combine that they would be in the market of looking at cornerbacks and they got themselves a good one in bringing Jackson aboard.

"We really view the star, the nickel – we view that as a starter," Staley said at the combine. "I mean, five DB defenses lead the NFL by a wide margin. You're playing 65% or more five DB groupings and it doesn't matter what team you coach for, what system you run, you're in five DB, 65% or more. So corner is definitely going to be something that we're looking at. We're always going to be looking at it as long as I'm the head coach."

The Chargers' addition of Jackson figures to place him along the boundary opposite of Michael Davis, while kicking Asante Samuel Jr. inside to patrol the slot cornerback position. Staley eluded to Samuel offering some flexibility in who they could target in free agency since he could endure a position change and move to the inside alignment.

Nov 28, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) reacts after intercepting a pass in the Tennessee Titans end zone in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

"Asante gives us that flex to go inside," Staley said two weeks ago. "I think when we evaluated him, we felt like that was something that he could do. He proved that he could do it in camp to an extent but we really wanted, you know, based off who we had, the best thing for Asante was to play outside knowing that we had Chris (Harris). I think that allowed Asante to get off to a really good start as a player instead of get pulled in a couple too many directions early. I think now, Asante is a lot more ready for that."

For a defense that finished last season allowing 27 points per game, marking the third-worst in the NFL, the Chargers have done their part in attempting to flip the script this offseason. Adding Mack and Jackson into the mix alongside Joey Bosa and Derwin James, gives the team four blue-chip defenders to elevate the unit as a whole.

The Chargers' next focus on the defensive side of the ball will ideally shift to defensive tackle and linebacker.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report.