Chargers Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu, RB Larry Rountree III to Practice Squad
The Chargers brought back two familiar faces on Tuesday, the team announced.
Outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu and running back Larry Rountree III have signed to the Chargers practice squad.
Attaochu and Rountree were both waived by the Chargers on Saturday, as the team activated running back Joshua Kelley from injured reserve and signed offensive tackle Foster Sarell to the active roster.
Attaochu has been active for two games this season since arriving in Los Angeles ahead of Week 9, but has yet to record a statistic while playing 13 defensive snaps.
Rountree was active in just one game this season, coming in the team's 22-16 loss to the 49ers, but he too didn't appear in the stat sheet.
Following the recent signings, the Chargers practice squad has returned to the maximum of 16 players.
Chargers practice squad
Offense:
- RB Larry Rountree III
- WR Keelan Doss
- WR Joe Reed
- WR John Hightower
- TE Hunter Kampmoyer
- T Zack Bailey
- T Austen Pleasants
Defense:
- DT Christopher Hinton
- DT David Moa
- OLB Jeremiah Attaochu
- OLB Carlo Kemp
- LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
- CB Kemon Hall
- CB Michael Jacquet
- S Raheem Layne
- S Mark Webb
*K Taylor Bertolet (injured)
