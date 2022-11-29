Skip to main content

Chargers Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu, RB Larry Rountree III to Practice Squad

The Chargers made two roster moves on Tuesday.

The Chargers brought back two familiar faces on Tuesday, the team announced.

Outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu and running back Larry Rountree III have signed to the Chargers practice squad.

Attaochu and Rountree were both waived by the Chargers on Saturday, as the team activated running back Joshua Kelley from injured reserve and signed offensive tackle Foster Sarell to the active roster.

Attaochu has been active for two games this season since arriving in Los Angeles ahead of Week 9, but has yet to record a statistic while playing 13 defensive snaps.

Rountree was active in just one game this season, coming in the team's 22-16 loss to the 49ers, but he too didn't appear in the stat sheet.

Following the recent signings, the Chargers practice squad has returned to the maximum of 16 players.

Chargers practice squad

Offense:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) blocks Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) as Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) drops back to pass in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Raiders Betting Odds: Week 13 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Nov 27, 2022; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

DeAndre Carter's Impact Has Gone Beyond His Return Ability

Nov 27, 2022; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates with tight end Gerald Everett (7) after the pair connected for a two-point conversion to win the game 25-24 against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

Takeaways From Chargers' 25-24 Week 12 Win Over Cardinals

  • RB Larry Rountree III
  • WR Keelan Doss
  • WR Joe Reed
  • WR John Hightower
  • TE Hunter Kampmoyer
  • T Zack Bailey
  • T Austen Pleasants

Defense:

  • DT Christopher Hinton
  • DT David Moa
  • OLB Jeremiah Attaochu
  • OLB Carlo Kemp
  • LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
  • CB Kemon Hall
  • CB Michael Jacquet
  • S Raheem Layne
  • S Mark Webb

*K Taylor Bertolet (injured)

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers