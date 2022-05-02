Skip to main content

Chargers Decline Fifth-Year Option For DL Jerry Tillery

The Chargers have opted to not pick up defensive lineman Jerry Tillery's fifth-year option.

The deadline to pick up the fifth-year option on former first-round picks from the 2019 draft class was set for Monday, May 2.

The Chargers have waited out their decision this offseason before deciding whether or not they'll pick up the final year of Jerry Tillery's rookie contract. However, on the day of the deadline, the Chargers have opted to not pick up Tillery's fifth-year option for the 2023 season, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Tillery will be a free agent following the conclusion of the 2022 campaign.

Tillery would've been on the books for $11.8 million next season had the Chargers picked up his option, according to Over The Cap's contract calculations.

“Jerry had a really nice role for us last year," Telesco said at his pre-draft press conference last week. "I expect an even bigger role this year. We’ll figure that contract stuff out after the draft.”

Tillery, the former No. 28 overall pick, hasn’t lived up to the billing of his appointed draft selection. Meanwhie, he has shown steady progress in each season since his rookie year.

Last season, Tillery played 79% of the Chargers' defensive snaps, logging 51 tackles, six for loss, 4.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits. The Chargers vastly struggled last season to stop the run, allowing the third-most yards on the ground per game (138.9).

While Tillery posted career-highs in tackles and sacks in 2021, his contributions in stopping the run didn’t materialize as the season went on.

As a result, the Chargers signed two premier run-stuffing interior defensive lineman in free agency. Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson both received multi-year deals, while the Chargers also re-signed Christian Covington after putting together a solid season in a part-time role last year.

It's rare territory for Telesco to decline the fifth-year option of one of his former first rounders, but Tillery's game hasn’t reached the pay day the Chargers would’ve been forced to hand him had they signed off on his fifth-year option.

Tillery's season ahead will dictate his free agency market.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

