Chargers Remain Undecided on Jerry Tillery's Fifth-Year Option

The deadline is approaching for the Chargers to decide whether or not to pick up Jerry Tillery's fifth-year option.

NFL teams are gearing up for the NFL Draft, but following the three-day spectacle event comes the deadline to pick up the fifth-year option for the 2019 NFL Draft class.

The Chargers must decide whether or not they'll pick up defensive tackle Jerry Tillery's fifth-year option by Monday, May 2. If the team opts to pick up the fifth year of Tillery's rookie contract, his salary for the 2023 season projects to rise up to a price tag of $11.5 million.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco fielded questions Monday at his annual pre-draft press conference, and when asked about the status of Tillery's fifth-year option, he declared that no decision has been made. Telesco indicated that they’re still working to determine whether or not that’ll be picked up.

“Jerry had a really nice role for us last year," Telesco said. "I expect an even bigger role this year. We’ll figure that contract stuff out after the draft.”

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Jerry Tillery (99) moves in against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tillery, the No. 28 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has improved in each of his three seasons since entering the league. But ultimately given his appointed draft slot, Tillery's contributions to the Chargers haven’t been viewed as a home run pick. His three years with the team have been underwhelming with the first-round pick that the team used to select him out of Notre Dame.

Last season, the Chargers drastically struggled to stop the run, allowing the third-most yards on the ground per game (138.9). Tillery posted career highs in tackles (51), tackles for loss (6) and sacks (4.5), but his run-stopping ability didn’t do the team any favors when trying to slow down their opposition’s rushing attack.

As a result, the Chargers went out in free agency and signed Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson to uplift the Chargers' run defense. Joseph-Day and Johnson figure to see the bulk of the playing time between the two interior spots with Tillery now moving into a rotational role.

Factoring in that Tillery won’t see nearly the amount of snaps he saw last season after these two free agent additions have been brought aboard, it's far-fetched to believe the Chargers would cut Tillery's a relatively high-priced check to pick up his fifth-year option when he's not inline to patrol a starting role at this time.

I think the Chargers genuinely would like to keep Tillery around. He's shown growth, taking strides of development in each season since his rookie campaign. The issue is the price tag that comes with picking up his fifth-year option.

I see this playing out with the Chargers using the 2022 season as another year to evaluate Tillery's progress. If he shows enough in the season ahead – even if they do decline his fifth-year option by next Monday – they could still extend him before he hits free agency.

