Chargers Waive 2019 First-Round Pick Jerry Tillery

The Chargers waived defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, the team announced Thursday.

Tillery, a 2019 first-round pick of the team, served a rotational role this season after starting the previous two years.

In 54 games with the Chargers, including 29 starts, Tillery recorded 106 tackles, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two passes defended.

"Jerry has been a valued member of our organization since arriving in 2019, and I want to thank him for all his contributions to the Chargers," said General Manager Tom Telesco in a statement. "This was not an easy decision but, after careful consideration, it was a necessary one that is in the best interest of both team and player. We wish Jerry all the best moving forward in his career."

Tillery missed last week's game against the Falcons with a back injury after tweaking it during a workout. He then missed Wednesday and Thursday's practice this week with a personal matter, according to the team's injury report.

The timing to move on from him is somewhat surprising given that the Chargers just lost nose tackle Austin Johnson to a season-ending knee injury.

Prior to Tillery's absence in Week 9, he played 49% of the defensive snaps in his final game with the club.

The Chargers opted to decline Tillery's fifth-year option, making him a free agent following the conclusion of this season.

If a team claims Tillery, they will pickup the reminder of his $2.05 million contract.

