Los Angeles Chargers Free Agent News Tracker

Tracking all the relevant news surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers' free agency moves.

NFL free agency is in full swing as teams have begun shaping their rosters for the 2022 season.

Below will be a tracker of all the latest news and reports that pertain to the Chargers as free agency is underway.

Chargers free agency reports and news tracker

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Monday, March 21

  • Departure: The Raiders have signed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell, the team announced. (3:30 p.m. PT)
  • Signing: The Chargers have signed punter JK Scott, the team announced. (2:33 p.m. PT)

Sunday, March 20

  • Signing: According to his agency Sports Trust Advisors, the Chargers are signing tight end Gerald Everett. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the details of the contract in which the Chargers will be giving Everett a two-year, $12 million deal that can be worth up to $13.5 million. The contract includes $8 million in fully guarantees. (3:23 p.m. PT)

Friday, March 18

Thursday, March 17

  • Re-signed: The Chargers have re-signed defensive tackle Christian Covington, according to his agent David Canter. (2:37 p.m. PT)

Wednesday, March 16

  • Signing: According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are signing long snapper Josh Harris to a four-year, $5.6 million contract with $1.92 million guaranteed. (11:42 a.m. PT)
  • Departure: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is signing with the Seahawks on a two-year, $20 million deal, including $10.5 million guaranteed. (11:08 a.m. PT)

Tuesday, March 15

  • Cut: Per a team release, the Chargers have cut right tackle Bryan Bulaga, saving $10.75 million in cap space. (11:08 a.m. PT)
  • Signing: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers are signing veteran quarterback Chase Daniel to a one-year, $2.25 million contract. (9:28 a.m. PT)

Monday, March 14

  • Signing: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are signing defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day to a three-year, $24 million contract, including $15 million guaranteed. (5:31 p.m PT)
  • Signing: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are signing defensive tackle Austin Johnson. (4:03 p.m PT)
  • Signing: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers are signing cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract, including $40 million guaranteed. (1:57 p.m PT)
  • Report: According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, the Chargers have made cornerback J.C. Jackson a formal offer. (1:15 p.m PT)

Prior to the legal tampering window

Sep 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) practices before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Re-signed: According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Chargers are extending the contract of kicker Dustin Hopkins.
  • Trade: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are trading a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Bears in exchange for pass-rusher Khalil Mack. (March 10)
  • Re-signed: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers are signing wide receiver Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract, including $40 million guaranteed. (March 8)

This tracker will be updated over the course of free agency.

