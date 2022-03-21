Skip to main content

Chargers Special Teams Unit Continues to Take Shape, Adding Punter JK Scott

The Chargers continue to construct their special teams unit, signing punter JK Scott on Monday.

The Chargers special teams unit last season performed at an underwhelming level. In an effort to elevate the productivity from a season ago, the Chargers have brought back kicker Dustin Hopkins who joined the team halfway through the 2021 campaign, while also signing Pro Bowl long snapper Josh Harris.

To begin the second week of free agency, general manager Tom Telesco was back at it again. The Chargers have signed punter JK Scott, the team announced Monday.

Scott, 26, was drafted by the Packers in the fifth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent his first three seasons in Green Bay before being replaced by Corey Bojorquez, who the Packers acquired from the Rams as teams broke training camp. That move made Scott expendable and was released by Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers' JK Scott (6) participates in organized team activities Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Scott latched on with the Jaguars last season but only appeared in one game, making four punts on the year. He replaced Jacksonville's punter Logan Cooke in Week 18 following his bout with a right knee injury which landed him on injured reserve.

The bulk of Scott's resume comes from 2018-2020, where he never missed a game for the Packers. In his last full season serving as a starting punter, Scott averaged 45.5 yards per punt in 2020 across 46 attempts.

In Scott's 49 games, he's made 198 punts and recorded an average of 44.5 yards per attempt. 

