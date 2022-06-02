Chargers OC Joe Lombardi Explains What TE Gerald Everett, RB Isaiah Spiller Bring to the Offense

Joe Lombardi shares what he likes about Gerald Everett and Isaiah Spiller, two of the Chargers' new additions to the offense.

The Chargers kept their offensive core intact this offseason, carrying over continuity into 2022.

Among two of the newcomers that were brought abroad, the Chargers added tight end Gerald Everett, who'll take over the starting role with Jared Cook departing. And they also added running back Isaiah Spiller in the fourth-round of the draft to pair him without starter Austin Ekeler in the backfield.

On Wednesday, the fifth OTA practice of the Chargers offseason program, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi held a press conference for the first time since last season came to an end.

Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lombardi said he was encouraged with how advanced the offense is now compared to where they were at this point just a season ago. He also described what drew him and the coaching staff to the team's new additions of Everett and Spiller.

“The good thing about Gerald is that we kind of look at him as a complete tight end," Lombardi said. "He’s a good blocker. He’s a good receiver. The thing that jumps out on the tape, really — because he was a free agent the last two years, so we watched him with the Rams and then in Seattle — when he gets the ball in his hands, he’s a weapon. That’s an exciting thing to add, that element. He’s a good receiver, as well. Blocker, receiver, running after the catch, there are a lot of things that we like.”

Lombardi indicates that Everett has been on the Chargers' radar since Brandon Staley's first year on staff as head coach. It's also worth noting that Staley and Everett have ties that date back to their stint with the Rams.

When Staley served as the defensive coordinator of the Rams in 2020, Everett was the team's starting tight end. While they were on opposite sides of the ball, it's clear there was some sort of a connection.

Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running backs coach Derrick Foster (left) talks with running back Isaiah Spiller (28) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, the selection of Spiller provides the offense with a player who's highly capable of providing stability for the No. 2 running back role. Spiller recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons at Texas A&M, while averaging over five yards per carry. He was also a healthy contributor in the receiving game in college, averaging 7.9 yards per reception across 74 grabs. Spiller recorded 100 forced missed tackles across his final two years at Texas A&M, per PFF.

“We like his size. He was productive. He’s still a young guy. I think that there’s going to be a lot of growth from him, physically, as he gets older and gets more time in the weight room," Lombardi said of Spiller. "But, you can see the talent there.

"We’re not playing real football right now, as far as the running backs getting it and running through holes. Everything is slow motion, but in 7-on-7, he’s done a nice job. He’s another guy that you can tell is smart, understands football and is going to be doing the right things. We’re excited about him.”

