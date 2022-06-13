Skip to main content

Chargers' Joey Bosa is Among the Favorites to Win 2022 Defensive Player of the Year

Joey Bosa is primed for another productive season that could lead him into winning the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Despite a season in which Joey Bosa faced a healthy diet of double teams in 2021, he collected another double-digit sack campaign.

Bosa has been as consistent of a player the Chargers' defense has had in the six NFL seasons he's laced up his cleats. Now, factoring in the additions to the defensive line this offseason, Bosa should see more one-on-one looks with a stronger focus from opposing offenses all across the defensive front, rather than just specifically honing in on Bosa.

One possible outcome from an improved 2022 season is taking home the hardware of Defensive Player of the Year. Bosa is among the favorites to win the award at +2000, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

There's just five players who hold higher odds to win the highly-coveted award, featuring Myles Garrett (+700), Aaron Donald (+700), T.J Watt (+700), Micah Parsons (+1000) and Nick Bosa (+1500).

Bosa has been named to the Pro Bowl in four of the last five seasons, and took home the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

This season, Bosa will lineup opposite of Khalil Mack – the best edge player he's worked alongside during his NFL career. Like Bosa, Mack has collected a multitude of accolades during his eight-year career, including the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report.

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

