Chargers' Joey Bosa, Derwin James Make Top 25 Under 25 List

Few NFL teams possess more elite young talent than the Los Angeles Chargers, or at least one might reach that conclusion after reviewing a new list of the top 25 players under the age of 25. According to Bleacher Report, defensive end Joey Bosa and defensive back Derwin James each made the cut as one of the premier young players in the league.

The list includes a number of expected names at or near the top spot. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who in the past two years has won a league MVP and Super Bowl MVP, unsurprisingly landed in the No. 1 position. Fellow MVP recipient Lamar Jackson came in right behind him with Deshaun Watson coming in third. The triumvirate of signal-callers represents the future of the NFL.

While he doesn't play behind center, the Chargers' Bosa owns a place among the top five.

5. Los Angeles Chargers Edge Joey Bosa (24)

Joey was one of just five NFL players to record more than 30 quarterback hits to go along with his 11.5 sacks in 2019, and he was the only one to do so while registering 60-plus tackles.

The foot injury that cost him the majority of his 2018 season might be holding him back, along with his good-not-great raw sack numbers, but the Ohio State product is one of the league's most consistently disruptive players and a superb run defender as well.

Bosa's box scores haven't always captured the full scope of his dominance, though that began to change in 2019. He took over games with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, totaling seven quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks in those two matchups. Bosa finished with 11.5 sacks on the season and a career-best 31 QB knockdowns, 10 more than his next highest single-season mark.

While Bosa's 2019 raised his profile, the other member of the Chargers to make the list did so on the back of his stellar 2018 campaign.

16. Los Angeles Chargers S Derwin James (23)

You hate to hold one injury-derailed season against Derwin James. But because the Los Angeles Chargers safety was essentially a nonfactor in 2019, we can only go on his phenomenal rookie campaign while docking him some points for his lack of impact as a sophomore.

Still, the 2018 No. 17 overall pick was one of the best defensive backs in football during a maiden season in which he earned 20 Defensive Rookie of the Year votes. James was a first-team All-Pro with three picks, 3.5 sacks, 105 tackles and 13 passes defensed.

A fracture of the fifth metatarsal in James' foot cost him all but the final month of last season, though he quickly reminded the league of the dominance he exhibited a year earlier. James has the unique ability to affect the game as an overhang defender, an off-ball linebacker, and as a de facto edge rusher, all roles he played for the Chargers in December. With a full offseason to recover, the team expects even more from him in 2020.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH