Chargers Joey Bosa eager to learn new defensive scheme

Whenever a team hires a new coaching staff, there will be a change that comes to that team. That is certainly what is happening with the Chargers and the hiring of Brandon Staley.

There hasn't been this dramatic of a change for the Chargers during the tenure of edge rusher Joey Bosa. He has played five seasons with a lightning bolt on his jersey and re-upped last season with a five-year extension to become, at the time, the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

His sixth season will be the most challenging.

"It's been tough for me the last couple of days, but it's just an adjustment, like anything, it takes some time getting used to new things," explained Bosa. "There's a lot more to this defense than I've ever been a part of before. So, it's something that will take some time, but I'm confident in it."

Bosa wasn't at OTA's and came back to the team during mandatory minicamp. Since being drafted in 2016, the former Buckeye has always been in Florida training with his personal team and his brother, Nick. He analyzes his previous season and works on things he noticed.

He noticed that his role had changed a little in Staley and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill’s new scheme. So how much of Bosa's job has changed?

"My job is to get the quarterback first and foremost," explained Bosa. "I'm going to be dropping more this year, obviously, in this in this scheme, but it's something that I feel comfortable with, and it'll just take some time getting used to the play calls and understanding that aspect of it."

This defense is predicted to be a 3-4 with some moving parts. The Chargers ran a 4-3 from the start of former head coach Anthony Lynn's tenure. The only other time Bosa has been in a 3-4 defense was his first season with John Pagano as the defensive coordinator in 2016. He excelled in his first season with 10.5 sacks in 12 games but didn't do that much dropping back.

Bosa is still learning about this new defense but understands the concept.

"At the core, it's just getting the best players in the best positions," said Bosa. "When you could show a bunch of things and mix things up and kind of keep the offense on their toes."

One thing that hasn't changed is defensive line coach Giff Smith decided to stay with the Chargers. Staley mentioned that he thought Smith had done a great job with the defensive line in the past and wanted him to stay when he introduced his new staff.

Staley also brought in Jay Rodgers from the Chicago Bears, the d-line coach in the windy city. He is now their outside linebackers coach, so he coach Bosa up to on this new defense.

"I'll just do my meditation with his voice telling me the plays in my ear every night before sleep," joked Bosa. "So, I have no worry of total confidence that I'll pick it up."

Besides the certain scheme changes between 3-4 to 4-3 and the coaching change from Mike McCoy to Anthony Lynn, not much had changed during his tenure, but now his partner in crime, Melvin Ingram, is no longer on the team.

For years, Ingram and Bosa were like the Dudley Boyz from WWE. They would wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks. When one of them got a sack, they would do their pose, Ingram would cross his arms while Bosa would give a Michael Jordanesque shrug.

"I missed him already," said Bosa about Ingram. "I miss Isaac (Rochell) just because they're my buddies, and obviously, having Mel out there is a great player."

Ingram had an expiring contract, and the Bolts brass decided to let him walk. He is currently a free agent, while Isaac Rochell was signed by the Indianapolis Colts.

Two close friends are gone, but Bosa knows there is talent in the edge rusher's room.

"Getting Kyler (Fackrell) and having Chena (Uchenna Nwosu), I am super confident in both of them," explained Bosa. "We also have Jessie (Lemonier) and E (Emeke Egbule) two guys have been here they know the defense well, and then adding Chris Rumph II from Duke, who I think is a really good athlete and is doing a really good job as a rookie so far."

The big question is who will play opposite Bosa. That will be a question answered during training camp, but Staley is known for bringing out the best of players who have struggled. He did it most notably with Leonard Floyd last year with the Rams.

As Bosa mentioned, he will be dropping back more, and he feels like his job hasn't changed, but he did say he couldn't give too much away when he spoke with the media. Expect there to be other wrinkles.

"Having a new challenge and just some more on my plate that really pushes me mentally, I think, is going to be beneficial," said Bosa.

The Bolts are taking time now to rest, recover, and prepare for training camp. Bosa will be studying this defense because he said he is a perfectionist and wants to have this down by the end of July, but says he is excited about the new look Chargers.

"I feel like we've had amazing guys and amazing team for a long time," explained Bosa. "But I think things are really coming together, and people feel like there's we have a great chance this year. We have all the pieces."