Chargers' Joey Bosa Explains What Went Into His Early Arrival This Offseason

Joey Bosa shares why it was important for him to be in attendance during the early portion of the offseason program.

COSTA MESA – Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa shifted his offseason schedule this year to be in attendance during the team's organized team activity portion that started in late May.

In past years he had stayed put in Florida, working out with his brother Nick as they built up their strength with a steady diet of training. 

But this year, Bosa made arrangements to arrive early to the Chargers headquarters in Costa Mesa. He's been in attendance throughout OTAs and into minicamp.

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, Day 1 of mandatory minicamp, Bosa spoke with reporters for the first time since last season came to a close, sharing what was behind the idea of ensuring he was in attendance earlier this year than in past seasons.

"A lot of calls from [outside linebackers] coach Giff [Smith]. He was kind of adamant that he wanted me here to get with the team and get comfortable, more so, with the scheme," Bosa said on why he arrived during the OTA phase of the offseason program. "I was hesitant a little bit, but being out here, it’s great to be around everybody. It’s just tough when you’re in a routine all the way across the country to throw yourself out of that and make that flight, but it’s been a great couple of weeks."

For years to come, Bosa plans to arrive a week or two earlier, stating that it allows for a "good acclimation period."

Bosa has an abundance of new teammates to meet and get preliminary reps with. The Chargers traded for Khalil Mack, giving Bosa a new counterpart off the edge. And he'll also have a handful of new pieces solidifying the interior part of the defensive line next to him, featuring Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson, Morgan Fox and Otito Ogbonnia.

“I think it’s important that he’s joining up with some new guys, both with Khalil Mack, Kyle [Van Noy], and then with the guys inside — Austin Johnson, Sebastian [Joseph-Day], Otito [Ogbonnia] and then Foxy," Staley said of Bosa's early arrival. "He has a bunch of new players that he’s rushing with and playing the running with. We really wanted to make sure that that chemistry started to express itself in the springtime."

In the few weeks that Bosa has been meshing with his new teammates, Mack said Tuesday that one thing that's stood out to him is just how smart and diligent Bosa is about his craft.

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“He’s a smart rusher. He thinks about a lot of things. Sometimes, he probably gets too far in his head because he knows so much," Mack said of Bosa. "He has so much knowledge about the game. It’s going to be fun to kind of break down film together, watch each other and figure this thing out together.”

The Chargers reached full attendance on Tuesday. Bosa stated that it doesn't take much to realize in being around the guys that there's a special buzz in the air for what they're trying to accomplish this season.

"We all kind of feel and see, as a team, that we do have a shot. Watching the playoffs last year, [it] felt like anybody could make it as long as you get in there," Bosa said. "Now, we’ve added some great pieces to the team. I think we all just have that feeling that if we come together and give it our best shot, that we can really take this all the way."

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

