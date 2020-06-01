ChargerReport
Chargers' Joey Bosa Ranks No. 47 in PFF50

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Los Angeles Chargers possess more talent than their 5-11 record from a season ago might otherwise suggest. The advanced-stats website Pro Football Focus supports that notion, placing Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa among its list of the 50 best players in the NFL entering 2020.

Because he has played the first four seasons of his career with the Chargers, Bosa does not always garner the attention he deserves. He arrived in the NFL as a fully formed pass rusher and almost immediately became the team's top player along the defensive front. He has rounded out his game in recent years, turning into a capable run defender as well. Bosa put his full talents on display this past October when he took over back-to-back games, combining for 11 tackles, five tackles for loss, seven quarterback knockdowns, and 3.5 sacks against the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

"We tried to make sure that we were sliding protection to [Bosa] and also get some stuff and try to chip him off the edges," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said at the time. "Certainly, he was a big factor today."

Though Bosa's exploits went largely ignored outside of Southern California, he played as well as any defender in the league during that stretch. Whether or not the quiet, reserved defensive end turns more heads in 2020 remains to be seen, but he has established himself as a premier player at his position.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

