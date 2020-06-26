ChargerReport
Chargers' Joey Bosa Takes Part in Von Miller's Pass-Rush Summit

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced NFL teams to convert their normal offseason plans into fully virtual meetings over Zoom conference calls. However, the pandemic's limitations have touched other parts of the football world, with player-led events also taking the virtual route. The latest, a pass-rushing summit held by Denver Broncos star Von Miller, took place over a video call and featured Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa.

The event, which also included Bosa's younger brother and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick, occurred on Thursday over Zoom and featured discussions with many of the league's premier pass rushers. While the virtual nature of the event prevented any on-field demonstrations, participants shared detailed discussions of technique and strategy for generating pressure on the quarterback.

Though Bosa often sidesteps the spotlight due to his quiet demeanor and the Chargers' relatively small footprint on the national discussion, he has established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL over the past few years. In 2019, he took over back-to-back games in the middle of the season, leading to upsets of the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. At that time, Bosa had a compelling case for Defensive Player of the Year.

Though other candidates pulled ahead in the ensuing months, Bosa's development as a true field-tilting player should not go unnoticed. Participating in events such as Miller's pass-rushing summit could help the Chargers defensive end begin to gain that recognition with fans and media located outside Southern California.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

