Chargers Joey Bosa's matchup on Sunday could determine the game

The Chargers (3-1) and Cleveland Browns (3-1) are playing on Sunday in what should be billed as a good matchup between two good teams. Both teams have great young offenses and a top-10 defense.

The Browns are coming into SoFi Stadium on a two-game winning streak and are playing good football on both sides. This will be a tough matchup for the home team.

Here are the three matchups that could decide the game.

Joey Bosa vs. Jack Conklin

As of right now, yes it is Bosa against Brown right tackle Jack Conklin, but things could change if Browns left tackle Jedrick Willis doesn’t play. If he doesn’t play, the Browns are without his backup, so they would have to pull someone up from the practice squad. That might make the Chargers move Bosa to the left side and introduce himself. Bosa has 2.5 sacks in four games, but he is getting closer and closer to the quarterback. He could be in for a huge Sunday.

Myles Garrett vs. Storm Norton

This is the anticipated matchup for Sunday. Garrett usually lines up over the left tackle, but the Browns may try to take advantage of Storm Norton and put Garrett on his side. The Browns pass rusher has been a force this season, sacking the opposing quarterback six times. He is quick, athletic, and uses a lot of techniques to get by the offensive lineman. Norton struggled with an athletic pass rusher in week two against Micah Parsons, so Cleveland probably watched that film a lot when studying the offensive line. Norton has been better since then, but there is a reason Garrett is a favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year.

Michael Davis vs. OBJ

This matchup will be very interesting. Odell Beckham Jr. is back from the ACL injury he suffered last season. In two games, he has seven catches for 104 yards. Last week against Minnesota, he was open quite a few times, but quarterback Baker Mayfield couldn’t get him the football. He is still a dangerous receiver the team needs to keep an eye on. Davis started the year a little shaky but has really turned in two good performances back-to-back. He is the most experienced cornerback, so expect him to be on OBJ, and he needs to continue the strong performances.