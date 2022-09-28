Chargers Sign WR John Hightower to Practice Squad

The Chargers have signed wide receiver John Hightower to their practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

The addition of Hightower comes on the heels of the team losing wide receiver Jalen Guyton for the season following a torn ACL suffered in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.

Hightower, a fifth-round pick of the Eagles in 2020, has appeared in 14 games, making four starts during his time in Philadelphia. He's logged 10 catches for 167 yards in the limited role he’s seen at the pro level.

In college at Boise State, Hightower was a standout pass-catcher and return man. He clocked a 4.3-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine prior to entering the league.

Hightower becomes the fourth wide receiver on the Chargers practice squad, joining Michael Bandy, Joe Reed and Jason Moore Jr.

With Guyton out and Keenan Allen's status for Sunday uncertain as he looks to overcome a hamstring injury that's sidelined him the last two weeks, the Chargers are almost certain to elevate a receiver from the practice squad ahead of the Week 4 game in Houston.

