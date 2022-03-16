Skip to main content
Team(s)
Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Free Agent News Tracker

Tracking all the relevant news surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers' free agency moves.

The NFL's legal tampering window has opened, meaning teams can negotiate with free agent players and their agencies in an effort to reach a contract.

The Chargers are set to see change this offseason, specifically on defense. They have several notable players that have hit the open market, including edge-rusher Uchenna Nwosu and linebacker Kyzir White to name a few. Meanwhile, ahead of the start of the new league year, the Chargers re-signed wide receiver Mike Wiliams and traded for star pass-rusher Khalil Mack from the Bears.

Below will be a tracker of all the latest news and reports that pertain to the Chargers as free agency gets underway.

Chargers free agency reports and news tracker

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday, March 16

  • Signing: According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are signing long snapper Josh Harris to a four-year, $5.6 million contract with $1.92 million guaranteed. (11:42 p.m. PT)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tuesday, March 15

  • Cut: Per a team release, the Chargers have cut right tackle Bryan Bulaga, saving $10.75 million in cap space.
  • Signing: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers are signing veteran quarterback Chase Daniel to a one-year, $2.25 million contract.

Monday, March 14

  • Signing: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are signing defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day to a three-year, $24 million contract, including $15 million guaranteed. (5:31 p.m PT)
  • Signing: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are signing defensive tackle Austin Johnson. (4:03 p.m PT)
  • Signing: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers are signing cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract, including $40 million guaranteed. (1:57 p.m PT)
  • Report: According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, the Chargers have made cornerback J.C. Jackson a formal offer. (1:15 p.m PT)

Prior to the legal tampering window

Sep 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) practices before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Re-sign: According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Chargers are extending the contract of kicker Dustin Hopkins.
  • Trade: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are trading a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Bears in exchange for pass-rusher Khalil Mack. (March 10)
  • Re-sign: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers are signing wide receiver Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract, including $40 million guaranteed. (March 8)

This tracker will be updated over the course of free agency.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris (47) during NFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Sign Long Snapper Josh Harris

By Nicholas Cothrel25 seconds ago
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

NFL Free Agency: Grading the Chargers' Signings as Day 3 Approaches

By Connor O'Brien3 hours ago
Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) pushes against Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Storm Norton (74) in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Place Tender on Three Players

By Nicholas Cothrel20 hours ago
Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) stands on the field during warmups prior to the Chargers' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Release RT Bryan Bulaga, Free Up Cap Space

By Nicholas Cothrel22 hours ago
Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) looks on from the sidelines in the first half of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Take Care of Biggest Need Early on in Free Agency by Retooling Defensive Line

By Nicholas CothrelMar 15, 2022
Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel (4) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chargers Bring Back QB Chase Daniel

By Nicholas CothrelMar 15, 2022
Aug 22, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco reacts during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Which Direction Should the Chargers Turn to on Day 2 of Free Agency?

By MJ HurleyMar 15, 2022
Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes downfield against New York Giants nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chargers to Sign DT Austin Johnson

By Nicholas CothrelMar 14, 2022