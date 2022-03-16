Chargers Sign Long Snapper Josh Harris
The Chargers special teams unit was among the worst in football last season. While they've made a conscious effort to upgrade the defense during the early goings of free agency, they've now added reinforcements to special teams.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are signing long snapper Josh Harris to a four-year, $5.6 million contract with $1.92 million guaranteed.
Harris spent all 10 seasons of his career with the Falcons, playing all but five games. He capped off his 2021 campaign by being awarded his first Pro Bowl nod.
Last year's long snapper for the Chargers, Matt Overton, is a pending free agent, prompting the team to make a change at the position.
The Chargers also made a switch this offseason to their special teams coordinator, hiring Ryan Ficken from the Vikings. Ficken had spent the last 15 years serving a variety of roles in Minnesota.
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.