Chargers WR Josh Palmer feels more comfortable in offensive scheme

The Chargers were down 27-17 with 40 seconds left; quarterback Justin Herbert had the ball at the 24-yard line when he dropped back, he threw a nice jump ball pass into the end zone. Rookie receiver Josh Palmer jumped over Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills and safety Adrian Phillips to make the touchdown grab.

He looked at the crowd and had a Kanye West-Esque shrug. That was his first career touchdown reception.

“I was 100% sure,” Palmer explained. “When the balls in the air, I don’t think receivers think about the possibility of not catching it. We want to catch every ball. We put a lot of work in every day after practice, high pointing the ball. That’s what I wanted to show.”

His head coach Brandon Staley was very impressed.

“I’m obviously excited about the catch in the end zone yesterday (Sunday),” Staley said about Palmer’s touchdown. “That’s really great to see — it’s a 50/50 ball, Justin’s [Herbert] giving him a chance, and when you come down with that, that creates more confidence between those two. That’s going to be good for our offense.”

That touchdown could be more important than maybe anyone realizes because not only is it his first one, but there could be more coming. It has taken some time for Palmer to get in the offense.

His offensive snap count has been a little bit of a rollercoaster having as high as 52% of the snaps in Baltimore to having zero against Kansas City and Cleveland, but he has been finding ways to improve.

“He’s stayed after a lot with [QB] Justin [Herbert], and I think that’s earned Justin’s trust a lot more, and Justin trusts exactly where he’s going to be within the play,” Staley explained on Monday. “I think that’s big, any of these receivers will tell you that. Earning the quarterback’s trust is so paramount. “

Gaining the trust of Herbert is going to be key, especially because it takes time for that development to happen. In 2020, Herbert was comfortable with Jalen Guyton, Tyron Johnson, and tight end Donald Parham because he practiced with them during training camp.

“It’s grown a lot, but it’s been growing since the first day we walked in — growing with everybody,” Palmer said. “Justin has a lot of trust in us, and we have a lot of trust in Justin.”

What comes with a quarterback’s trust is the receiver having an understanding of the playbook. Palmer is getting it.

“It’s going well. Just learning different ways to remember the plays — different ways to study,” Palmer said about his understanding of the playbook. “It’s all different for everybody, but I’m now finding my groove for how I remember plays and how I make my way through the offense.”

Sunday’s touchdown could open an avenue for the Chargers coaching staff to give the rookie receiver more reps. Especially with Jalen Guyton not having solidified that third receiver role the way he did in 2020.

The way the coaches have put it, whoever is the hot hand they will go with that game.

“Both of those guys in that third [WR] role, there is a place for them in that third role in different ways,” Staley said. “That’s what we’re going to try to do, try and feature both of them. I think that they’re both continuing to improve. They’re both young guys, so I’m excited to keep coaching them.”

One of the players during training camp who vouched for Palmer was pro bowl receiver Keenan Allen. He told the media that Palmer was more advanced than he was at that point in his career. It took Allen about four games to really get it going his rookie year.

Palmer feels like getting to work with Allen has been great for him.

“Just critiquing my game,” Palmer explained. “For example, if I run the route the way it shouldn’t have been run, he comes to me and tells me how I should’ve ran it. And then he’ll work with me to do it.”

There is an opportunity for the third-round receiver. He is starting to develop chemistry with Herbert, especially after practice.

The Chargers need him to step up. Teams have taken away Allen and Mike Williams, which neither Palmer nor Guyton have stepped up to show they can be a reliable number three, yet.

“There’s always opportunities, that’s one thing we preach in our receivers’ room — being ready for that moment,” he said. “It’s something I like to believe; the player doesn’t care who makes it. The ball’s going to be thrown somewhere, and someone has to make the play.”

Staley thinks this could be a chance for Palmer to show them something.

“I like the way that Joshua Palmer is coming on,” Staley said. “I felt him the last two weeks, he’s practiced well.”

Sunday’s game touchdown showed that Palmer is not far behind in his development, and it was also about how he needs to be given a chance. He only has seven catches for 82 yards and one touchdown, but he has shown ability.

He has the right mentality, the right mentors, and a coaching staff that believes in him.

“The blueprint is right in front of me, I just have to pay attention to it,” Palmer said.

Nuts N’ Bolts

· QB Justin Herbert was a full participant in practice on Thursday after being limited the day before.

· Injury report. DNP: CB Michael Davis (hamstring), RB Justin Jackson (quad), CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion), S Alohi Gilman (ankle). Full: Herbert, RB Austin Ekeler (hip), LB Drue Tranquill (chest).