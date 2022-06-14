Chargers Sign Third-Round Pick JT Woods to Rookie Contract

The Chargers signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Woods, the team's third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, brings a superior blend of size and speed to the Chargers' secondary. Woods recorded a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and his game speed from college looks as advertised.

During his time at Baylor, Woods consistently found ways to get his hands on the ball, logging eight interceptions across his final two seasons.

“I would say that it’s very unique," Woods said after he was drafted when describing his skill set. "I do have, you know, the size and the speed, but I really use my intellect to drive a lot of the plays that I make, so my intellect and my instincts are what help me use my speed and my size to make the plays that I make.”

Woods, whose instincts have put him in position to make plays on the ball, saw the bulk of his usage in the deep part of the field in the college ranks. With the Chargers, he'll likely find himself in a similar role, allowing Derwin James more freedom to come down low towards the line of scrimmage.

“I predominantly played in the deep end of the field as the free safety in our defense, but I did have a lot of box work, as well — I would drop down and be a flat player," Woods said after the draft on how he was deployed at Baylor. "I was able to do a lot of things. A lot of the times I was guarding tight ends, and also guarding slot receivers, so like you said, pretty versatile. But for the most part, I was on the back end of things.”

Chargers coach Brandon Staley covets pure athleticism from his defensive backs and Woods fits the billing of that. His 39.5" vertical jump and 128" broad jump during the pre-draft process suggest he has the ability to climb the ladder to bring down contested catches.

“Midway through last season, we were able to move Nas [Adderley] and Derwin, but now you have a guy who is a real ballhawk that has shown that he can get it in the college game — I want to say that he had like seven or eight [interceptions] this past year — but it’s been showing all over his tape that he gets the ball," defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said of Woods at OTAs.

"When he gets the ball, he turns it into immediate offense. It’s hard to turn your eye away when you see a prospect there sitting in the third round for you. Once again, it allows us to get Derwin closer to the ball, or bring Nas down, knowing that you have a guy that can steal some balls in the back end.”

With Woods now on the books, the Chargers have officially signed each member of their 2022 draft class.

