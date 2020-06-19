Chargers Close Offices Friday in Recognition of Juneteenth

The Los Angeles Chargers will close their Costa Mesa offices on Friday in recognition of Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the official end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865.

Though not announced by the Chargers in a press release, the decision follows the lead of head coach Anthony Lynn who has openly discussed social issues with the media in recent weeks. Lynn has also participated in a Huntington Beach protest over police brutality last month, comparing the experience to walking "into a war zone."

Earlier this month, the NFL officially recognized Juneteenth as a holiday, announcing that the league offices would close on Friday this year and in future years.

"This year, as we work together as a family and in our communities to combat the racial injustices that remain deeply rooted into the fabric of our society, the NFL will observe Juneteenth on Friday, June 19th as a recognized holiday and our league offices will be closed," commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a press release. "It is a day to reflect on our past, but more importantly, consider how each one of us can continue to show up and band together to work toward a better future."

Numerous teams announced similar decisions soon after, with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Indianapolis Colts all making Juneteenth a permanent holiday for their club operations.

