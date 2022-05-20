Justin Herbert Draws Comparison to Aaron Rodgers From Center Corey Linsley

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of the more gifted passers the NFL game has seen, and will one day hear his name called in Canton, Ohio. And former Packers center Corey Linsley, now the battery mate of Justin Herbert, sees some unique similarities between the two quarterbacks.

“The biggest thing with Justin is that you can tell he has that – and Aaron has the same thing – that fire, perfectionist-type attitude,” Linsley said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “They're expressed a little bit differently, but like when Aaron was on, and he can’t be stopped, and you weren’t on, Aaron was gonna let you know. And it's because he has that perfectionist, competitive fire inside of him. And that’s what Justin has.”

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley (63) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Justin Herbert (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Linsley spent seven years in Green Bay with Rodgers before signing with the Chargers last offseason. In just one year with Herbert, Linsley already finds himself comparing the Chargers' young phenom to one of the game's best quarterbacks.

“He just has that inside of him where he’s just like, ‘I want to be the best, I want to be the best that I can be. I want my team to be the best and I’m not going to let anything stop me,’ Linsley said of Herbert. He watches more film than I’ve ever seen, he’s in the weight room doing weighted pullups, just getting after it, man. I mean it’s 24/7, and that type of mindset speaks to the type of player he’s going to be."

If there's anyone who knows what a top-echelon quarterback looks like and the preparation required in order to be great, it's Linsley – and he's co-signing that Herbert is as advertised.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.