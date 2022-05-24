Skip to main content

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Adds Weight by 'Getting After It' in the Weight Room

Justin Herbert shares what he's been up to this offseason.

Justin Herbert is off to the best two-year start by a quarterback in NFL history as it relates to his 9,350 passing yards and 69 touchdowns across his first two seasons.

But the Chargers' signal-caller of the future isn't letting his guard down. He's working on many facets of his game – in the weight room and on the practice field.

Herbert was in attendance at the start of OTAs on Monday and following the first practice of the offseason, he looked as if he'd added muscle throughout the offseason.

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws during pregame warmups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

"We’ve just been getting after it and I’m thankful to [head strength & conditioning coach] Jonathan Brooks, who’s been leading the charge.”

Herbert says he currently weighs about 245 pounds. He's listed on the Chargers' official website at 236 pounds, indicating that he's gained roughly nine pounds by training over the last few months.

A stronger Herbert could mean even bigger things in store for the season ahead. Herbert is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign in which he finished last year second in passing yards and third in touchdowns.

Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to throw a pass in the first half the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Along with enhancing his strength through physical training, Herbert has also identified areas of his game that need minor adjustments. He's focused on his footwork, particularly working on his five and seven-step dropbacks.

“I think a lot of it is still working on the drops, being smooth and minor corrections here and there — footwork in the run game and just being smooth," Herbert said following the first day of OTAs.

"A five, six or seven-step drop under center is going to be huge. I think we’re going to do our best to utilize that as well and have that balanced run game and pass game out of under center. I think that has been really helpful.”

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report.

