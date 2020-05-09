ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers' Justin Herbert Almost Gave Up Football in High School

Jason B. Hirschhorn

LOS ANGELES -- New Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert enjoyed a decorated career at Oregon. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft threw for 10,541 yards and 95 touchdowns, finishing just behind former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota in both categories for most in school history. Herbert also helped the Ducks improve their win total in each of his final three seasons behind center and capped off his run as the MVP of the Rose Bowl.

By any objective measure, Herbert proved to be a success.

Yet, as Herbert tells it, his fantastic tenure at Oregon came close to never happening. Despite growing up in Eugene and playing his high-school football there, he received little interest from FBS programs. At the same time, Herbert became a star pitcher for Sheldon High School's baseball team. For a long time, that combination of factors convinced Herbert that his future lay on the diamond rather than the gridiron.

"I thought it was going to be a baseball player for quite a while actually until late my senior football season when Oregon came around and offered," Herbert says. "I think one of the things about being a pitcher is different arm angles and when you're throwing a curveball, fastball, changeup. You'd like them to be the same angle, but mine always weren't."

Disguising throws by using the same arm angle separates the run-of-the-mill pitchers from the special ones. Few high-school batters can correctly read an arm angle in real time, but virtually all of them can in Major League Baseball. For Herbert to have reached the pinnacle of the sport, he would have either needed to fix his throwing delivery or changed positions.

Conversely, the ability to throw accurately from a variety of arm angles presents advantages in football. While all quarterbacks strive for consistent mechanics, the most talented passers can deliver the ball off platform and off balance when the situation calls for it. Superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Deshaun Watson make those types of plays on a regular basis, confounding defenses and lifting their teams to victory.

"It applies to football with throwing on the run and changing your arm angle, being able to make these throws that you don't have enough time set your feet and plant and do all these things," Herbert explains. "So, it helps out in that way."

It remains unclear whether the Ducks would have discovered Herbert had he not grown up in their backyard. Despite the attention the program receives nationally, most of the roster comes from places outside of Oregon, specifically California which produces ample football talent every year. The Ducks pulled more starting quarterbacks from their neighbors to the south than any other place over the last 15 years, landing Dennis Dixon, Jeremiah Masoli, and Jason Fife among others.

But Herbert had other options to continue his football career. Had Oregon not offered and baseball not worked out, he would have gone to the FCS level of college football. "It was that or going to play football at Montana State with my older brother," Herbert says.

And while that decision wouldn't have precluded Herbert from reaching the NFL -- Montana State playoff rival North Dakota State turned little known Carson Wentz and Easton Stick into draft picks and will likely to do the same with Trey Lance over the next few years -- the path to the next level looks far more treacherous when beginning in the FCS.

In the end, Herbert never had to find out whether he could have made a career in baseball or what might have transpired at Montana State. Instead, he received the offer he coveted all along and became the starting quarterback for his favorite college team. That platform allowed Herbert to put his talent on display for the NFL in a way he never could at a lower level.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Key Games on Chargers' 2020 Schedule

The Chargers' schedule includes five games that could significantly impact whether they return to the playoffs in 2020.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Win Totals Set Following Schedule Release

The Chargers' win total comes in at eight victories, placing them in the middle of the pack among NFL teams.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Still Able to Adjust 2020 Schedule Due to Coronavirus

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged that the current 2020 schedule could change based on health and safety considerations.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' 2020 Schedule Released, Draw Chiefs for SoFi Stadium Opener

Barring a postponement or cancellation, the Chargers will play their first game at the new SoFi Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Derwin James Among Favorites for Comeback Player of the Year

Chargers defensive back Derwin James has 40/1 odds to win Comeback Player of the Year according to one oddsmaker.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Lays Out Protocol for Reopening Team Facilities

The NFL doesn't yet know when it will reopen club faculties, but teams will soon have protocols in place for when they receive the green light to return.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

No Chargers Super Bowl Matchup Has Better Than 125/1 Odds

At least for now, the Chargers face long odds to reach a Super Bowl regardless of opponent.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Frank Reich: Working with Philip Rivers Again 'Like Riding a Bike'

Colts coach Frank Reich feels Philip Rivers' transition into his offensive system has gone well due to their familiarity with one another.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Power Rankings: Chargers Still Back of League Following Draft

The Chargers' 2020 draft class did not convince ESPN's power-rankings curators to place them among the NFL's top teams.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Mc Dad

Chargers Add RB Derrick Gore to 90-Man Roster

The Chargers continue to tinker with their rocker, adding running back Derrick Gore on Tuesday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn