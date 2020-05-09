Chargers' Justin Herbert Almost Gave Up Football in High School

LOS ANGELES -- New Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert enjoyed a decorated career at Oregon. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft threw for 10,541 yards and 95 touchdowns, finishing just behind former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota in both categories for most in school history. Herbert also helped the Ducks improve their win total in each of his final three seasons behind center and capped off his run as the MVP of the Rose Bowl.

By any objective measure, Herbert proved to be a success.

Yet, as Herbert tells it, his fantastic tenure at Oregon came close to never happening. Despite growing up in Eugene and playing his high-school football there, he received little interest from FBS programs. At the same time, Herbert became a star pitcher for Sheldon High School's baseball team. For a long time, that combination of factors convinced Herbert that his future lay on the diamond rather than the gridiron.

"I thought it was going to be a baseball player for quite a while actually until late my senior football season when Oregon came around and offered," Herbert says. "I think one of the things about being a pitcher is different arm angles and when you're throwing a curveball, fastball, changeup. You'd like them to be the same angle, but mine always weren't."

Disguising throws by using the same arm angle separates the run-of-the-mill pitchers from the special ones. Few high-school batters can correctly read an arm angle in real time, but virtually all of them can in Major League Baseball. For Herbert to have reached the pinnacle of the sport, he would have either needed to fix his throwing delivery or changed positions.

Conversely, the ability to throw accurately from a variety of arm angles presents advantages in football. While all quarterbacks strive for consistent mechanics, the most talented passers can deliver the ball off platform and off balance when the situation calls for it. Superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Deshaun Watson make those types of plays on a regular basis, confounding defenses and lifting their teams to victory.

"It applies to football with throwing on the run and changing your arm angle, being able to make these throws that you don't have enough time set your feet and plant and do all these things," Herbert explains. "So, it helps out in that way."

It remains unclear whether the Ducks would have discovered Herbert had he not grown up in their backyard. Despite the attention the program receives nationally, most of the roster comes from places outside of Oregon, specifically California which produces ample football talent every year. The Ducks pulled more starting quarterbacks from their neighbors to the south than any other place over the last 15 years, landing Dennis Dixon, Jeremiah Masoli, and Jason Fife among others.

But Herbert had other options to continue his football career. Had Oregon not offered and baseball not worked out, he would have gone to the FCS level of college football. "It was that or going to play football at Montana State with my older brother," Herbert says.

And while that decision wouldn't have precluded Herbert from reaching the NFL -- Montana State playoff rival North Dakota State turned little known Carson Wentz and Easton Stick into draft picks and will likely to do the same with Trey Lance over the next few years -- the path to the next level looks far more treacherous when beginning in the FCS.

In the end, Herbert never had to find out whether he could have made a career in baseball or what might have transpired at Montana State. Instead, he received the offer he coveted all along and became the starting quarterback for his favorite college team. That platform allowed Herbert to put his talent on display for the NFL in a way he never could at a lower level.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH