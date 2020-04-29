ChargerReport
Chargers' Anthony Lynn: 'Nothing Not to Like About' Justin Herbert

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Like most high-profile prospects, former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert spent through the draft process hearing about his perceived flaws and risk to NFL teams. Though all players have imperfections, Herbert garnered more criticism than most of the other signal-callers selected in the first round.

And while Herbert still faces questions about his skill set, his new head coach doesn't understand the criticism.

"There's just nothing not to like about this young man," Los Angeles Chargers head coach Lynn said of Herbert on the Jim Rome Show this week. "He showed up in the Rose Bowl, he won that game. He went to the Senior Bowl, was the MVP. He went to the combine, had an outstanding combine. Had his pro day. He answered a lot of questions that you may have had on him, and he passed every single test, man."

Herbert's performance in the Rose Bowl turned a lot of heads. While the Wisconsin defense did a commendable job of closing passing windows, Herbert found ways to exploit the unit on the ground. On a combination of scrambles and designed runs, Herbert registered nine carries for 29 yards and three scores, including a 30-yard touchdown scamper. The game highlighted Herbert's athleticism and potential as a multipurpose quarterback.

Still, some of Herbert's detractors focused less on his physical skill set and instead on his demeanor. Unlike the many quarterbacks, Herbert has a reputation for having a more laidback, quiet personality. To some in the NFL, that represents a problem, though not to Lynn and those running the Chargers.

"You know, people are talking about his leadership and things like that," Lynn said. "Well, he's a little bit more of an introvert, but he's still a leader. All you have to do is just watch the way his teammates respond to him on the football field. That's all you want. I have no problems with this young man's leadership and his skill set is off the charts."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

