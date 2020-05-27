ChargerReport
Chargers Rookie Justin Herbert Ranks 37th on Chris Simms' QB List

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Each year, NBC Sports' Chris Simms ranks the top quarterbacks in the NFL. He has begun to reveal his list for 2020, listing the final five signal-callers that made the cut. In his first season of eligibility, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert made an appearance, coming in at No. 37 overall.

Herbert, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, might not see the field immediately. The Chargers return veteran Tyrod Taylor and have described him as "in the driver's seat" to open the season behind center. Depending on how Taylor performs, Herbert could conceivably take zero snaps during the regular season.

But whether it happens in 2020 or a future year, the Chargers expect Herbert to take the reins and develop into a franchise quarterback. Both general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Anthony Lynn have spoken about the rookie in glowing terms, highlighting his athletic gifts as well as his mental acuity as reasons the franchise spent such a valuable draft pick on him.

While Simms has yet to unveil his entire list, he has already revealed how Herbert compares to another first-round quarterback in his eyes. Tua Tagovailoa, the signal-caller taken by the Miami Dolphins one pick earlier, came in at No. 40 overall on Simms' list. Herbert also outranked 2019 first-rounder Dwyane Haskins (No. 39).

Check out the full list of quarterbacks 36 to 40 below.

36. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints
37. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
38. Mitch Trubisky, Chicago Bears
39. Dwayne Haskins, Washington
40. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

