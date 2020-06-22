Rookie Cards for Chargers' Justin Herbert, Joshua Kelley Released

In a normal offseason, members of the newest NFL draft class would assemble at the rookie premiere in Southern California and have their photos taken for their rookie cards. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the premier became one of the many sports-related events shuttered due to restrictions on gathering and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the players.

Even so, the NFL's new draft class will still appear on football cards this year. Panini America, the company responsible for photographing and producing the rookie cards, managed to create them for the class of 2020 without the rookie premiere. Though not every first-year player will have a card, multiple members of the Los Angeles Chargers received their own.

No. 6 overall pick Justin Herbert (first round), quarterback from Oregon:

No. 112 overall pick Joshua Kelley (fourth round), running back from UCLA:

The release of the new football cards does not only provide fans with an early look at two of the top rookies in the Chargers' 2020 class, but it also showcases the new-look uniforms. The team unveiled its revamped look earlier in the offseason, streamlining the base color scheme to include only powder blue and yellow. While the standard getups no longer include navy, one of Los Angeles' alternatives features it as the primary color while another uses a different dark blue instead.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH