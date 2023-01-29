Chargers QB Justin Herbert Undergoes Left Shoulder Surgery, Expected to be Cleared For Offseason Program

Justin Herbert underwent left shoulder surgery at the start of the offseason.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played about half the games this year with discomfort in his midsection as a result of suffering a fractured rib cartilage in Week 2. But that wasn’t the only significant injury he dealt with during the 2022 season.

Herbert underwent surgery on Jan. 25 to repair the labrum in his left shoulder, the Chargers announced Sunday. With a recovery process looming ahead for the Chargers' franchise quarterback, expectations are that Herbert will be cleared in time to participate in the team's offseason program.

Herbert first appeared on the injury report with a left shoulder injury following the Week 17 game against the Rams. He finished the contest completing 21-of-28 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

Herbert played out the remainder of the Chargers' season, appearing in two more games, facing the Broncos in Week 18 and the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round.

Following Herbert's first appearance on the injury report for his left shoulder, Chargers coach Brandon Staley described the injury as typical bumps and bruises for a player nearing the end of a season. Despite noting the injury to his non-throwing shoulder, Herbert remained a full participant during practices.

Herbert was named an alternate to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl, but will be unable to participate after having surgery.

He finished the season completing 68.2% of his passes for 4,739 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

