Chargers QB Justin Herbert Cracks Top 10 List Among NFL Players in Merchandise Sales

It's no secret that Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is a favorite among the team's fanbase. And fans have put their money right where their mouths are, purchasing his merchandise at an aggressive rate.

Herbert ranks No. 10 in NFL merchandise sales among officially-licensed products, released by the NFL Players Association.

Herbert is the youngest player among those inside the top 10 list and the seventh quarterback.

As Herbert enters his third NFL season, no passer in NFL history has achieved the milestones that he has, tossing 9,350 passing yards and 69 touchdowns in his first two years in the league.

Top 10 list of NFL merchandise sales

Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals Aaron Donald, DL, Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

